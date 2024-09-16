Need a Tilt Table Test? Here’s What to Expect

Doctors usually recommend a tilt table test if you experience unexplained fainting spells or severe dizziness that cannot be explained by common etiologies, such as electrolyte disturbances, structural heart disease, cardiac arrhythmias or cerebrovascular diseases .

These symptoms might be related to a condition called vasovagal syncope, where your heart rate and blood pressure suddenly drop after a specific trigger, causing you to faint. The test helps to pinpoint whether this is the cause of your fainting spells or if there might be another issue with how your body controls blood flow and heart function .

Some of the triggers that might clue your doctor into recommending this test include a history of fainting during stressful situations, after prolonged standing or after exposure to certain triggers like pain or the sight of blood. The tilt table test can help determine if these episodes are related to a problem with your autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary actions like heart rate and blood pressure.