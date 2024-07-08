Caregiving for Someone With Dementia

At this point, most patients require care that exceeds what can be given at home. They often need complete assistance with activities of daily living. At this time, it is about maintaining an individual's dignity and preventing other illnesses.

The Alzheimer's Association suggests that your loved one might find it pleasurable to listen to music, look at photographs or have books read to them. Brushing their hair or rubbing lotion into their skin may also provide comfort.

They will require assistance to ensure they are drinking and eating enough.

Keep their skin clean and dry. Support any bony areas with a cushion, to prevent skin breakdown, if the person can no longer move around independently.

Patients with advanced dementia can become aggressive and violent. If this happens, keep your distance until they have calmed down. If they are a danger to you, themselves or others, you may have to call 911.