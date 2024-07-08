Authoritative Parenting: What It Is, Techniques & Discipline

“Imagine a 12-year-old who has historically struggled to make friends is beginning a new school year at a new school. On a Friday evening, the child is both thrilled and surprised when a new peer invites them to a sleepover. However, the child has not started a large science project which is due on Monday,” Jack said.

“The authoritative parent may choose to recognize both limit setting and a nurturing approach [by saying] ‘Yes! I think it's great that you got invited to a sleepover. You can go, but we also have to talk about how you'll get your science project done.’ After some negotiating, the 12-year-old agrees to spend all day Saturday and Sunday working on their project in exchange for being allowed to attend the sleepover,” he added.

Jack noted that the parent in this scenario made an effort to understand three different needs of their child: academic, emotional and social.

In another example given by the Cleveland Clinic, an authoritative parent of a child who got into a fight with a bully tells their child that violence is never OK, while also showing empathy by acknowledging that it was a tough situation. In addition, they discuss the child’s feelings at the moment of the fight. All these steps are aimed at helping empower the child to better regulate their emotions and find solutions to the problem of bullying.