Developmental Dyslexia: Symptoms, Causes, Types and Treatment

Dyslexia typically appears as unexpected difficulty learning to read. Children with dyslexia struggle to decode new words and to recognize sight words, and they read slowly. They may also have trouble with comprehension because of their difficulty reading the words on the page even though they may understand the text if it is read to them.

Spelling difficulties are common among children with dyslexia, often persisting even after reading skills improve with intervention.

Furthermore, children with dyslexia may also have trouble with writing as a consequence of difficulties putting the words on the page.