Is My Child Too Skinny? Advice on When to Be Concerned

While childhood obesity gets a lot of attention, some kids struggle with the opposite issue — they have trouble gaining weight.

So, how can parents know if their child is “too skinny?”

While the best resource is likely a child’s pediatrician, experts have also weighed in on the topic.

“Underlying health conditions can result in children and adolescents being underweight. Additionally, underweight can indicate malnutrition,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted in a recent study about the prevalence of underweight kids in the United States.

Just over 4% of children and adolescents aged 2 to 19 were underweight in the United States in 2018, according to the study.

To help figure out if your child is too skinny, here’s what to know.