On World Sepsis Day, Doctors Urge Americans to Know the Signs

SATURDAY, Sept. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) — On World Sepsis Day, health experts remind Americans that sepsis strikes 1.7 million people in the U.S. each year and causes more than 350,000 deaths. Yet despite those staggering numbers, many Americans don’t know what sepsis is or how to recognize it before it turns deadly.“Symptoms can range from rapid breathing, increased rate, fever, chills and sudden drop in blood pressure,” Dr. Faisal Masud, medical director of critical care at Houston Methodist, said in a news release. “It’s important to share your symptoms with a health care professional as soon as possible as early recognition can make a difference between life and death.”Sepsis is an extreme response to infection. When the immune system overreacts, it triggers widespread inflammation that can damage organs and lead to death. Even a minor infection can set off this dangerous reaction.Worldwide, sepsis is responsible for 1 in 10 ICU admissions and remains the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, experts say. And most cases begin outside of the hospital, making it essential to spot early warning signs at home.Doctors recommend remembering the acronym T.I.M.E.:T stands for temperature change (such as fever)I is for infectionM stands for mental status change E is for extremely ill feeling“Symptoms can range from rapid breathing, increased rate, fever, chills and sudden drop in blood pressure,” Masud added.Anyone can develop sepsis, but certain groups face higher risk:Children under age 1Elderly individualsPeople with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease or cancerThose with weakened immune systemsSepsis is a medical emergency. Treatment often includes antibiotics and IV fluids.“Sharing your symptoms with a medical professional in the emergency room is crucial and even asking the question, ‘do I have sepsis?’ can make a lifesaving difference,” Masud said.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on sepsis.SOURCE: Houston Methodist, news release, Sept. 10, 2025.What This Means For YouSepsis can strike anyone. If you or a loved one feel severely ill all of a sudden, seek emergency care and ask if it could be sepsis..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter