How To Fix a Broken Tooth So You’re No Longer in Pain

While a broken tooth may be minor, simply cracking the outer layer (enamel), it may be much more severe. Therefore, it is important to call your dentist anytime you notice a broken tooth or experience broken tooth pain.

This is especially important in children with their developing teeth. According to StatPearls, “Given the consequences of traumatic dental injuries on the child and the developing of permanent dentition [teeth condition], there is a need to educate parents, carers, teachers and health care professionals about the need for dental assessment and treatment of injuries to the primary dentition.”

Broken tooth repair options can vary from doing nothing to removing the tooth. Here are some ways your dentist might fix your broken tooth:

Bonding: According to the Cleveland Clinic, bonding uses a tooth-colored composite resin material to enhance your smile. This procedure is used to repair chips, close down gaps or change the shape and color of a tooth.

Crown: This is needed when a large piece of tooth breaks off, according to Penn Dental Medicine. Dental crowns are caps placed over the remaining tooth and can be made from several different substances.

Extraction: The tooth may be so badly damaged that the only option left is to remove it.

Root canal: This treatment is needed when the center part of the tooth is damaged. During root canal treatment, an endodontist who specializes in such treatment carefully removes the pulp inside the tooth; cleans, disinfects and shapes the root canals; and places a filling to seal the space.

Veneer: Veneers are made of a durable material that wrap around, but do not cover, the entire tooth. If veneers are taken care of, they can last up to ten years, Penn Dental Medicine says.

While it may be tempting to attempt to treat a broken tooth at home, this is not advisable because it might result in further damage or infection. If you experience a broken tooth, your best option is to call your dentist and request an appointment as soon as possible.