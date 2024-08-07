How to Get Rid of Bad Breath

Brushing at least twice a day for a minimum of two minutes each can help keep halitosis away, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Use a soft-bristled brush and replace it every 3 to 4 months to ensure your breath is clean and fresh.

Flossing is just as important as brushing, because it removes food from between your teeth so that bacteria can’t flourish there. Try to floss at least once a day.

The clinic also suggests using an antibacterial mouthwash that’s alcohol-free and scheduling regular dental cleanings to optimize your oral health.