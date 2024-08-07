Wisdom Teeth Removal: Surgery, Recovery & What You Can Eat

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) says that wisdom teeth typically come in between the ages of 17 and 25. They can cause symptoms like wisdom teeth pain; red, swollen or bleeding gums; bad breath; and trouble opening your mouth.

These extra molars may also crowd out your other teeth, be difficult to clean and become impacted, meaning they don’t fully develop or push through the gums. All of this can cause a number of issues, including:

Damage to nearby teeth

Infections

Loose teeth

Receding gums and periodontal disease

Tooth and bone loss

Tooth decay (cavities)

Crooked teeth can also be an issue, according to Dr. Louis Rafetto, past president of AAOMS.

“It's almost like musical chairs, where, you know, when you're a kid…they stop playing music, and there's fewer chairs than there are kids to sit down. Well, with teeth, when the jaw stops growing, then that's the end of the room that's available for the teeth to erupt,” he explained.

In addition to these issues, extreme pain, mouth cysts and bloodstream infections can develop for the approximately 90% of people who have at least one impacted wisdom tooth.

The AAOMS states that it can be beneficial to have all your wisdom teeth removed as early as possible to help avoid these issues.

“I think it's really probably more appropriate to say once you reach the age of 18, you should seek an opinion that would include an X-ray image of the teeth so that an assessment can be made about whether or not [wisdom teeth] will eventually come into your mouth,” Rafetto noted.