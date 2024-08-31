4 Tips to Keeping Your Gut Healthy and Free of IBD

Water sustains and lubricates the digestive tract, and Chedid recommended everyone drink at least 64 ounces (8 cups) per day for optimum gut health. Water is crucial to "staying regular," he noted, and is especially important in hot seasons or climates.

"Paying attention to all these factors is essential for maintaining gut health," Chedid said in a Mayo news release.

If you are unfortunate enough to develop IBD, treatments are out there, Chedid said.

While there's no cure for the disease, surgery and a wide variety of medications -- anti-inflammatory drugs, immune system suppressors, biologics, antibiotics -- can help push it into remission.

Some patients will experience common IBD symptoms like diarrhea or even rectal bleeding, and the stigma around those issues can keep them from seeking help, Chedid said. That's where a loved one can step in to offer support.

"It's about being there for them, recognizing that they're not always going to be themselves at all times," Chedid said. "There will be times when they feel down, are in pain or don't want to eat what you cook. Don't be offended. You just need to be there for them."