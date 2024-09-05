Crohn's Disease: What Is It, and How Can It Be Treated?

Crohn's disease can turn your life into a gastrointestinal nightmare, but there is hope.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), more than half a million Americans have Crohn’s disease, which has become more common in the United States in recent years. While there is no cure for the condition, there are treatments that can help ease its symptoms.

Here, experts will discuss those symptoms, how Crohn’s disease develops and its different therapies. They'll also talk about the best Crohn’s disease diet, and which foods to avoid.