Pancreatitis: What It Is, Causes, Symptoms, Diet & Treatment

Acute pancreatitis arrives suddenly, and its impact is felt over days. Chronic pancreatitis, meanwhile, unfolds gradually, spanning years.

Mild instances of pancreatitis often respond well to treatment, but the stakes escalate with severe cases. These can unleash life-threatening complications.

Dr. Emily Winslow, regional chief of hepatopancreaticobiliary surgery with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., elaborates in a hospital video.

“Pain from pancreatitis, for most people, is in the upper abdomen and often radiates to the back between the shoulder blades up high in the back and is what typical acute pancreatitis pain is like," she explained.

Once patients develop chronic pain, it's much more difficult, Winslow said.

“When patients with pancreatitis have episodes of pain, sometimes it's clear what’s caused them," she said in the video. "So, maybe alcohol. Sometimes, certain foods or fatty foods where you need more pancreas enzymes to digest them. But many times, frustratingly, for patients, it's not clear why the pancreas gets more inflamed on some days than others.”