What Is Chronic Acid Reflux, or GERD?

Is heartburn keeping you awake? Do you experience a bitter taste in your mouth? Your doctor says you have GERD, but what is GERD?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) occurs when the contents of your stomach move up into the esophagus. This condition, while common, can cause long-term problems including damage to the esophagus, pharynx and respiratory tract. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, put it this way in a recent Mayo article: “The stomach is well designed to handle highly acidic conditions. But the esophagus is not designed to cope with acid.”

There is also a link between GERD and Barrett’s esophagus, a precancerous condition that may potentially develop into esophageal cancer.

Here, experts explain more about GERD, its causes, symptoms and treatment, including dietary changes you can make to prevent or help manage GERD.