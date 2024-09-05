What Is Gastritis and How Is It Treated?

While doctors used to suggest bland diets for gastritis, this is no longer recommended. Below are some foods that may help with gastritis, as well as those to avoid.

Foods that may help, according to Mount Sinai:

Apples, celery, cranberries (including cranberry juice), onions, garlic and tea may prevent the growth of H. pylori

Foods high in antioxidants such as fruits and vegetables

Foods high in B vitamins and calcium, like almonds, beans, whole grains, dark leafy greens and sea vegetables such as kelp

Foods to avoid, according to the Cleveland Clinic: