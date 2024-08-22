What Is Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

In a recent video with Dr. Jennifer Webster, a pediatric gastroenterologist with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, she indicates that “the tricky thing about IBS is that there is no specific test that we can use to say 100% you have this. We do lots of testing to rule out other diseases. Similar to migraines, there isn’t a test, but we know that the pain is real and the symptoms are real.”

While some studies suggest potential differences in the prevalence and severity of IBS symptoms between men and women, it is worth noting that the core symptoms are relatively similar.

Here are some typical symptoms of IBS in men and women, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine:

Abdominal pain or cramping. This is one of the hallmark symptoms of IBS. The pain is often described as a lower abdominal discomfort or cramping sensation that may vary in intensity.

Bloating and distention. Many individuals with IBS experience bloating, a feeling of increased pressure or fullness in the abdomen. This can be accompanied by visible abdominal distention or swelling.

Altered bowel habits. IBS can lead to changes in bowel movements. These changes can include diarrhea, characterized by loose or watery stools, and constipation, characterized by infrequent or difficult bowel movements. Some individuals may alternate between episodes of diarrhea and constipation.

Excessive gas. Many people with IBS may notice increased gas production, leading to bloating, belching or flatulence.

Urgency or an incomplete bowel movement. Some individuals with IBS may experience a sense of urgency to have a bowel movement or feel as though they haven't fully emptied their bowels after a bowel movement.

Mucus in the stool. In some cases, people with IBS may notice the presence of mucus in their stool.

If you’re experiencing any gastrointestinal symptoms, speak with your healthcare provider, as some symptoms may be signs of other or more serious gastrointestinal diseases, such as certain cancers (like stomach or colon cancers) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).