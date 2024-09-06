What's Causing Your Indigestion — And How to Treat It

Heartburn and indigestion are often used interchangeably to describe digestive discomfort, but they are distinct conditions with different underlying causes and symptoms. It's important to understand the difference between the two to address and manage the discomfort properly. While a burning sensation in the chest characterizes heartburn, indigestion refers to a broader set of gastrointestinal symptoms, including pain, bloating and a feeling of fullness.

“Acid reflux is a disorder of the lower esophageal sphincter that can cause various symptoms when it occurs,” Dr. F.P. “Tripp” Buckley III, surgical director of Digestive Health, a clinical partnership between UT Health Austin and Ascension Seton, said in a recent article. “Symptoms of acid reflux include a burning in your chest, known as heartburn, regurgitation, excessive belching and sour taste when acid and bile flow back up the esophagus and into your throat or mouth.”

On the other hand, indigestion “is a broad term that involves a variety of symptoms, and sometimes those symptoms may be related to other conditions,” Stephanie Doggett, a licensed physician assistant at Digestive Health, added. “If you are experiencing persistent indigestion, it is recommended that you speak with your doctor, providing a precise description of the discomfort you are experiencing so they can try to rule out any underlying conditions that may be causing your symptoms.”