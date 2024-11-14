Herbal Cigarettes: Are They Really Any Healthier?

Herbal cigarettes: They carry a certain "coolness factor" and sound like they might be a healthier alternative to tobacco, but are they really safer to smoke?

Not really, experts say.

“Even herbal cigarettes with no tobacco give off tar, particulates and carbon monoxide, and are dangerous to your health,” according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

The ACS outlines the dangers of a few of these herbal alternatives — from clove cigarettes known as kreteks to flavored cigarettes known as bidis and water pipes called hookahs.

“Hookah is not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes,” Dr. Ellen Rome from Cleveland Clinic in Ohio said in a post about the dangers of sharing these pipes that heat tobacco with charcoal and filter it through cool water.

“A typical one-hour session involves inhaling 100 to 200 times the volume of smoke inhaled from a single cigarette,” Rome noted.

Plus, because hookah is often a social event with people sharing the hookah device between them to smoke, there is also an increased risk of transmitting or acquiring an infectious disease, according to a 2019 American Journal of Health Behavior study.