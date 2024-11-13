How to Stop Smoking Cigarettes and Tobacco Products

It's never too late to stop smoking. The sooner you do it, the better, but even people who smoke for many years will benefit from quitting.
The first step — and it's a big one — is to really want to quit. You need to be ready and make a plan. Think about it: Why do you want to quit? It could be for your mental, physical or financial health, or for other reasons entirely.
Whatever your reasons, write them down so you can revisit them easily.
Keeping the reasons you want to quit at the top of your mind may help you stay the course when things get tough.
Then, you'll want to set a quit date. A firm end date gives you a definitive conclusion to your time smoking.
Once you've got your reasons written down and your set quit date, it’s time to take actionable steps to stop smoking. Deciding how you’re going to quit smoking in advance of your quit date can help you have a plan in place for those days when you’re craving a cigarette.
If you don't know where to start, here are 4 ways to quit smoking cigarettes and tobacco products:
Free coaching is available through telephone quitlines, such as 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), which will direct you toward state programs across the country.
Other resources include:
The National Cancer Institute quitline at 877-448-7848
The American Cancer Society quitline at 800-227-2345
There are many free online, app and text resources too, including:
You can also talk to your doctor to find out what tools may help you quit smoking and have them connect you to stop smoking programs and resources.
Tapping into these resources may help you choose the quit smoking method(s) that's right for you.
Some smokers have had success cutting back on cigarettes in advance of their quit date, while others go "cold turkey," or quitting abruptly on a set quit date. Both methods have advantages and disadvantages.
In a 2016 Annals of Internal Medicine study of about 700 adult smokers, those who went cold turkey were more likely to be successful quitters than their counterparts who cut down on cigarettes by 75% over 2 weeks. People in both groups were offered nicotine patches and a choice of short-acting nicotine replacement gum, lozenges, nasal spray, sublingual tablets, inhalers or mouth spray.
Whether virtual or in-person, support groups may help you quit smoking and are available everywhere. These groups can help you stay accountable. You can also swap tips and vent with others, which can help you overcome the physical, mental and social aspects of your smoking addiction.
The American Lung Association's Freedom From Smoking support group program has helped millions of people kick the smoking habit for good. Studies show that people who participate in this program are 6 times more likely to still be nonsmokers a year later than those who quit on their own. Up to 60% of the program participants have quit by the end of the program when they also use stop-smoking medication.
The program is made up of 8 sessions with a certified facilitator and a group of 8 to 16 people. It includes a step-by-step plan for quitting. There's no one-size-fits-all technique, which is why Freedom From Smoking highlights many strategies.
Stop smoking programs and support groups are also offered by hospitals, health departments and local community centers. Find out about programs near you by asking your healthcare provider, employer or local health department. Check in with your insurance provider to understand what's available and covered.
Several types of medications are available to help you quit smoking tobacco.
Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) includes patches, gums, nasal sprays, inhalers and lozenges.
These quit-smoking aids contain nicotine without the other dangerous chemicals. They help take the edge off when you're no longer smoking by satisfying nicotine cravings without the other harmful substances.
Research has found that using nicotine replacement therapy can nearly double the chances of successfully quitting smoking. You can start nicotine replacement therapy the minute you put out your last cigarette.
You can combine nicotine patches plus lozenges or gum for an even greater chance for success. Here's how you can start:
Step 1: Put on a new nicotine patch every morning for a steady dose of nicotine to keep cravings and withdrawal symptoms at bay throughout the day.
Step 2: Use fast-acting nicotine medicine like lozenges or gum to combat cravings quickly.
Add counseling to the mix for the best chance of quitting for good. These treatments and resources may be available for free or covered by insurance.
Varenicline (Chantix) is another medication that may help you quit smoking. It's not a nicotine replacement therapy. Instead, it helps by attaching to the parts of the brain that respond to nicotine, helping to reduce your urge to smoke and dampening your enjoyment of cigarettes.
This medication gives you the best chance of quitting smoking for good. It's available by prescription and taken twice daily. Varenicline should start a week or more before your quit date and gradually reduce how much you smoke in advance of your quit day.
To help prevent nausea (one of its side effects), this medication is best paired with food (a meal or a snack) or a full glass of water.
Possible side effects of varenicline include:
Nausea
Vomiting
Sleep issues
Constipation
Gas
Mood changes
Bupropion (Zyban) is another prescription medication to help quit smoking.
Taken twice a day, bupropion is started the 2 weeks before your quit date. It doesn't contain nicotine. It's also sold under the brand name Wellbutrin® for depression. This medication could have added benefits for people who are depressed. Bupropion may be combined with nicotine patches under a healthcare provider’s care.
Side effects of bupropion include:
Nausea
Dizziness
Difficulty sleeping
Constipation
Dry mouth
Rash
Seizures
Nervousness
Trouble focusing
Mood or behavior changes
