How to Stop Smoking Cigarettes and Tobacco Products

It's never too late to stop smoking. The sooner you do it, the better, but even people who smoke for many years will benefit from quitting.

The first step — and it's a big one — is to really want to quit. You need to be ready and make a plan. Think about it: Why do you want to quit? It could be for your mental, physical or financial health, or for other reasons entirely.

Whatever your reasons, write them down so you can revisit them easily.

Keeping the reasons you want to quit at the top of your mind may help you stay the course when things get tough.

Then, you'll want to set a quit date. A firm end date gives you a definitive conclusion to your time smoking.

Once you've got your reasons written down and your set quit date, it’s time to take actionable steps to stop smoking. Deciding how you’re going to quit smoking in advance of your quit date can help you have a plan in place for those days when you’re craving a cigarette.

If you don't know where to start, here are 4 ways to quit smoking cigarettes and tobacco products: