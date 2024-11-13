How to Stop Smoking Weed

Cannabis dispensaries are cropping up nationwide now that marijuana is legal for medical and/or recreational use in many states.
But just because something is legal doesn't mean it's good for you (think: cigarettes and alcohol), especially when used in excess.
Marijuana has a high concentration of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the component in weed that gets you high. It can be smoked in joints, blunts, bongs and vape pens, or it can be consumed as "edibles" in food forms, such as weed brownies, gummies, cookies or cakes.
Deciding to stop smoking weed is the first and most crucial step in your quitting journey. It can be difficult, especially if your friends all seem to enjoy it occasionally and without issue.
If weed affects major life factors, such as your career, relationships, finances or physical or mental health, it's likely time to consider kicking the habit.
If you don't know where to start, here are 5 ways to stop smoking weed:
Pick a date, put it in writing and devise an actionable plan to stop smoking weed. Keep your reasons for quitting top of mind by writing them down so you can refer to them when you feel the urge to smoke weed.
Set yourself up to win: Checking in with a substance use counselor or addiction specialist may help you better understand your options and highlight the benefits of quitting marijuana.
Some people just immediately stop using weed on their quit date. The downside? Withdrawal symptoms.
Common signs of marijuana withdrawal symptoms include:
Aggression
Anxiety
Changes in appetite
Depression
Fever
Sweating
Chills
Headaches
Irritability
Sleep issues
Weight changes
As a general rule, withdrawal symptoms usually last for 1 to 2 weeks. Some people may experience withdrawal symptoms for longer, especially if they're heavy users. This condition is called post-acute withdrawal syndrome (PAWS).
Set yourself up to win: Get rid of any marijuana bowls, bongs or pens around your home, as well as other supplies, such as rolling papers and lighters. Throw out any edibles.
Tapering off weed involves gradually cutting back before your quit date deadline and decreasing your usage in small increments.
Set yourself up to win: Portion out marijuana ahead of time and cut down on your usage over a set period.
Regardless of whether you go cold turkey or taper off weed, joining a support group such as Marijuana Anonymous (MA) may help. This 12-step program involves regular meetings where attendees can share stories and tips on how to stay the course.
Set yourself up to win: Find an MA meeting that fits your schedule. Meetings are offered virtually, in-person and over the phone.
Some people smoke weed to self-medicate emotional or physical problems, such as depression, anxiety, pain or sleep issues. Talking to your doctor about what else you can do to help relieve these underlying issues may help reduce the chances that you’ll turn back to marijuana.
Set yourself up to win: Stay up to date on all of your medical appointments so you can do all you can to help treat and prevent any underlying medical issues you may have.
