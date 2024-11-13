How to Stop Smoking Weed

Cannabis dispensaries are cropping up nationwide now that marijuana is legal for medical and/or recreational use in many states.

But just because something is legal doesn't mean it's good for you (think: cigarettes and alcohol), especially when used in excess.

Marijuana has a high concentration of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the component in weed that gets you high. It can be smoked in joints, blunts, bongs and vape pens, or it can be consumed as "edibles" in food forms, such as weed brownies, gummies, cookies or cakes.

Deciding to stop smoking weed is the first and most crucial step in your quitting journey. It can be difficult, especially if your friends all seem to enjoy it occasionally and without issue.

If weed affects major life factors, such as your career, relationships, finances or physical or mental health, it's likely time to consider kicking the habit.

If you don't know where to start, here are 5 ways to stop smoking weed: