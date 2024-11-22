How Unhealthy Are Cigars?

Are cigars worse than cigarettes? Well, one large cigar can have as much tobacco as an entire pack of cigarettes, the ALA says.

In 2017, more than 1 million high school students (nearly 8%) and nearly 2% of middle school students smoked cigars. Nearly 50% of those kids used flavored cigars that mask tobacco's harshness and taste, the ALA says.

By 2022, cigars were the second most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. middle school and high school students, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And despite the sophisticated hype linked to cigars, they are as bad for your health as cigarettes.

Cigar smokers are about 27 times more likely than nonsmokers to have oral cancer, 15 times more likely to have cancer of the esophagus and 53 times more likely to have cancer of the larynx, the ALA says.

If you smoke cigars, you have a four to 10 times higher risk of dying from oral, esophageal or laryngeal cancer than non-smokers. And cigar smoking is also linked to gum disease and tooth loss.

Heavy cigar smoking may also increase the risk of heart disease and lung diseases, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis, according to the CDC.

Nonsmokers are also at risk from cigar smoke, the Mayo Clinic adds. Secondhand smoke from cigars contains the same toxic chemicals as secondhand cigarette smoke. This type of smoke can cause or contribute to lung cancer and heart disease. It also increases the risk and severity of childhood asthma, ear infections and respiratory infections in children.

In 2001, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission mandated that cigar packaging and advertisements display one of the following warnings, according to the CDC:

Cigar Smoking Can Cause Cancers Of The Mouth And Throat, Even If You Do Not Inhale.

Cigar Smoking Can Cause Lung Cancer And Heart Disease.

Tobacco Use Increases The Risk Of Infertility, Stillbirth, And Low Birth Weight.

Cigars Are Not A Safe Alternative To Cigarettes.

Tobacco Smoke Increases The Risk Of Lung Cancer And Heart Disease, Even In Nonsmokers.

The health effects of occasional cigar smoking aren't clear, but the only safe level of cigar smoking is none at all, the Mayo Clinic says. Instead of choosing between cigarette smoking and cigar smoking, experts say quit tobacco entirely.