Is Vaping Any Healthier Than Smoking?

There’s been plenty of scientific debate about whether vaping is safer than tobacco, and whether it may help some people stop smoking.

According to a recent Cochrane Review analysis of 78 studies, electronic cigarettes show more success in helping people quit smoking than traditional nicotine-replacement therapies, such as nicotine patches and gums.

“The most important finding from our recent review update is that for the first time there is high certainty evidence that nicotine e-cigarettes are more effective than traditional nicotine-replacement therapies, such as patches, gum or lozenges, in helping people to quit smoking,” said study co-author Ailsa Butler. She is a postdoctoral researcher from the University of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, in the United Kingdom.

But is vaping better than smoking?

Let’s look at how vaping compares to smoking in terms of its safety and effects on your health.