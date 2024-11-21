What Are Quit-Smoking Programs and How Can They Help You?

Sometimes it really does "take a village" to help you meet life's challenges, and quitting smoking can be one of the toughest challenges out there.

That's why specially designed smoking-cessation programs can make all the difference, experts say.

Many programs employ a combination approach, one that treats the physical and the psychological addictions you're trying to break.

Dr. Amit Mahajan, a volunteer medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association (ALA), says proven ways to help people quit often include professional counseling — including psychotherapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy.

Such therapies are typically given alongside nicotine replacement patches and gums (to help ease cravings), and/or addiction-countering drugs, such as Chantix and bupropion (Wellbutrin).