Lots of people swear they’re going to give up cigarettes for good.

Maybe it’s a New Year’s resolution or just a desire to get healthier, stop spending so much money or have better breath.

Yet, despite just over 55% of smokers saying they had tried to quit smoking in the past year, only 7.5% were successful, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The willpower to give up cigarettes, for many, is ultimately overridden by cravings or habit, the CDC noted.

Why are cigarettes so hard to quit? They’re actually addictive, according to the CDC, triggering the release of feel-good chemicals while changing your brain over time.

Why are cigarettes so addictive? The main culprit is nicotine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

“The measure of a drug’s addictiveness is not how much pleasure [or reward] it causes but how reinforcing it is — that is, how much it leads people to keep using it,” NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow said in a recent blog post.

“Nicotine does not produce the kind of euphoria or impairment that many other drugs like opioids and marijuana do,” Volkow added. “Yet nicotine’s powerful ability to reinforce its relatively mild rewards results in 480,000 deaths annually.”

Smoking cigarettes is connected with such health issues as cancer, lung disease and heart problems, according to the CDC.