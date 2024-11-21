You're Quitting Smoking: Can Medications Help?

So, you have been trying to quit cigarettes using sheer willpower alone, and it's not working.
What do you do?
Kicking the life-shortening habit can be daunting, but there are smoking-cessation treatments that make it easier, such as nicotine replacement gums, patches and lozenges, along with prescription medications.
They all help with the hardest part of quitting: nicotine withdrawal. By the time smokers are desperate to stop, they are usually deeply hooked on nicotine. Nicotine withdrawal can make people angry, irritable, depressed, anxious and hungry, and it can also trigger problems with concentration and sleep. That's where patches, gums and lozenges that deliver small amounts of nicotine into the bloodstream can make a difference.
Unfortunately, while nicotine replacement therapies can help ease withdrawal and cravings, it won’t erase the urge to smoke.
The best strategy is to combine nicotine replacement with other methods that can help you quit. These include counseling and the prescription drugs varenicline (Chantix) and bupropion (Wellbutrin/Zyban). Both drugs are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as treatments to help quit smoking.
Chantix is a pill that does not contain nicotine but rather acts by blocking receptors that react to nicotine, which helps reduce cravings, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
The drug appears to be both fairly safe and effective. A recent study in the journal PLOS ONE found that when Chantix was combined with counseling it was more effective in getting smokers to quit than counseling alone.
Varenicline is not a benign drug, with side effects that include:
nausea
constipation
diarrhea
gas
abdominal pain
vomiting
heartburn
bad taste in the mouth
dry mouth
increased or decreased appetite
toothache
trouble falling asleep or staying asleep
unusual dreams or nightmares
headache
lack of energy
back, joint, or muscle pain
abnormal menstrual cycles
Some side effects can be more serious, namely:
swelling of the face, throat, tongue, lips, gums, eyes, neck, hands, arms, feet, ankles, or lower legs
hoarseness
difficulty swallowing or breathing
rash
swollen, red, peeling, or blistering skin
blisters in the mouth
pain, squeezing or pressure in the chest
pain or discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach
shortness of breath
sweating
nausea, vomiting, or lightheadedness with chest pain
slow or difficult speech
sudden weakness or numbness of an arm or leg, especially on one side of the body
calf pain while walking
seizures
sleepwalking
In clinical studies, those taking Chantix were more likely to have a heart attack, stroke or other serious problems with their heart or blood vessels.
Talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of taking Chantix, especially if you have or ever had heart or blood vessel disease.
In 2021, Pfizer, the maker of Chantix, recalled the drug because of unacceptable levels of nitrosamine, a naturally occurring chemical that can cause cancer. But by the middle of 2022, the FDA announced that Chantix was safe to take as the levels of nitrosamine were now at acceptable levels.
Bupropion is an antidepressant that also can help people quit smoking. It's not clear exactly how the drug works, but it appears to reduce cravings for tobacco.
Bupropion can cause side effects, including:
drowsiness
anxiety
excitement
difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep
dry mouth
dizziness
headache
nausea
vomiting
stomach pain
uncontrollable shaking of a part of the body
loss of appetite
weight loss
constipation
excessive sweating
ringing in the ears
changes in your sense of taste
frequent urination
sore throat
Serious side effects include:
seizures
confusion
hallucinations
irrational fears
muscle or joint pain
rapid, pounding or irregular heartbeat
Stop taking the drug and call your doctor if you experience:
fever
rash or blisters
itching
hives
swelling of the face, throat, tongue, lips, eyes, hands, feet, ankles or lower legs
hoarseness
difficulty breathing or swallowing
chest pain
While nicotine replacement and smoking-cessation drugs can help you quit, the best approach is to combine these with counseling or cognitive behavioral therapy or other self-help programs, including quit lines, phone apps and text reminders on quitting and quit plans, the CDC says.
