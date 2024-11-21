You're Quitting Smoking: Can Medications Help?

So, you have been trying to quit cigarettes using sheer willpower alone, and it's not working.

What do you do?

Kicking the life-shortening habit can be daunting, but there are smoking-cessation treatments that make it easier, such as nicotine replacement gums, patches and lozenges, along with prescription medications.

They all help with the hardest part of quitting: nicotine withdrawal. By the time smokers are desperate to stop, they are usually deeply hooked on nicotine. Nicotine withdrawal can make people angry, irritable, depressed, anxious and hungry, and it can also trigger problems with concentration and sleep. That's where patches, gums and lozenges that deliver small amounts of nicotine into the bloodstream can make a difference.

Unfortunately, while nicotine replacement therapies can help ease withdrawal and cravings, it won’t erase the urge to smoke.

The best strategy is to combine nicotine replacement with other methods that can help you quit. These include counseling and the prescription drugs varenicline (Chantix) and bupropion (Wellbutrin/Zyban). Both drugs are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as treatments to help quit smoking.