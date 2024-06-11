Can’t Sleep? Try This 5-Pose Yin Yoga Routine

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A good night’s sleep can feel elusive for many of us, courtesy of a racing mind, a mile-long to-do list and stress getting in the way. What’s a tired person to do?

It may seem counterintuitive, but adding some light movement, like yin yoga poses, before bed may help quiet your mind and prepare your body for sleep.

Research backs that up. Multiple studies have tied yoga to better sleep in older adults, people with cancer and women who have trouble sleeping, according to the U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH).

Single studies in healthcare workers, people with arthritis and women with menopause symptoms have reported better sleep, too.

Yin yoga is a gentle, breath-focused practice in which you hold postures for a few minutes at a time. If you’re ready for a solid night of zzz’s, swapping the Netflix and social media scrolling for this sequence is a gentle way to ease into sleep.

Before you roll out your mat, a word of caution. Yoga is generally safe for healthy people. But as with any physical activity, if you’re pregnant or have a health condition, check with your healthcare provider first, since you may need to adjust or skip some poses.

Legs Up The Wall

Sit next to a wall with your legs extended in front of you parallel to the wall. Using your hands to push into the floor behind you for stability, slowly turn toward the wall and gently climb your legs up the wall. Slowly lie back on the ground with your back and head flat on the floor and your arms out at your sides in a comfortable position. Hold this posture for 3 to 5 minutes.

Child’s Pose

Place a pillow vertically in the center of your mat. Spread your knees out to a comfortable width. Sit back on your heels and rest your chest and face on the pillow with your face to one side. Extend your arms out long in front of you or behind you at your sides, whichever is most comfortable for you. Hold the posture for 2 to 5 minutes, then slowly switch the side of your face you’re lying on to stretch your neck in both directions. Hold for 2 to 5 minutes.

Reclined Butterfly

Lying on your back, bend your knees out to the sides, allowing your legs to fall open with the soles of your feet touching. Hold this posture for 3 to 5 minutes.

Reclined Twist

Lying on your back with your knees bent, cross one leg over the other. Your arms can be put straight out to the sides or in cactus form (bent at the elbows) for a deeper stretch. On an exhale, allow your knees to slowly fall to one side. Turn your gaze in the opposite direction of your knees. Hold this posture for 3 to 5 minutes. On an inhale, bring your knees back to center. Repeat on the other side, holding for 3 to 5 minutes.

Savasana

Lie on your back and release your legs and arms so that they extend out long and wide. Savasana translates to corpse pose — the practice of deliberate stillness and letting go. Try to practice nonattachment as you focus on the wave-like movement of breathing and allow the body to shut down. Hold this posture for 5 to 10 minutes, or slip into dreamland while in this pose.

More information

The U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has more on yoga.

SOURCES: Michelle Velasquez, yoga teacher; U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, August 2023