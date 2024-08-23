Asbestos Exposure: What It Is, Symptoms, Health Effects & Treatment

There isn't a specific threshold of asbestos exposure that causes mesothelioma, but all forms of asbestos have been linked to it.

“While the mutagenic effects of asbestos in causing mesothelioma is well established, it is more controversial whether a threshold exists in the amount of asbestos inhaled before cancer can be produced," Maurice said.

“Certainly, a large exposure event, such as the collapse of the Twin Towers and the sudden release of thousands of tons of asbestos into the air, could be seen as enough to produce a spike in mesothelioma cases over the next decade," he said. "But whether this equals the same exposure that might be gained over a long period of time is unknown."

Moreover, family members of workers and individuals residing near asbestos facilities or mines face an increased risk. While the risk rises with greater asbestos exposure, there's no identified safe level of exposure when it comes to mesothelioma risk, as noted by the American Cancer Society.