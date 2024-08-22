Sick Building Syndrome: What It Is, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Sick building syndrome (SBS) can make you feel unwell while in a particular building but better when you leave.

SBS affects many workplaces, with a high rate in offices, university labs and administrative buildings, making it an environmental health concern. But recent research on the issue is scant, and existing studies could use some updating.

This article will explore what SBS is, its causes, symptoms to watch for, how doctors diagnose it, and the available treatments.