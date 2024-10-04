What to Know About Hearing Aids

One in six people who need hearing aids don’t wear them. However, for many people, they can be life-changing. Keep reading to learn if they may be appropriate for you.

What are hearing aids, and how do they work?

Hearing aids are devices that amplify sound. They consist of three parts: a microphone to catch the sound, an amplifier to process it and a receiver, also known as a speaker, to deliver the sound into the ear. Hearing aids are powered by batteries; most today have a built-in rechargeable battery.

How do you know if you need a hearing aid?

If you find yourself not hearing conversations as well as usual, turning up the volume on the TV more than you used to, or your friends and loved ones suggest you should have your hearing tested, you may need hearing aids.

Some hearing loss occurs gradually and may go unnoticed, and not all levels of hearing loss require hearing aids. To determine whether you may need a hearing aid, schedule an appointment with either your primary care physician, an ear, nose and throat doctor (ENT or otolaryngologist) or an audiologist, a medical specialist with a doctoral degree in audiology. You will be given a series of diagnostic tests, such as how well you can hear tones, high and low frequencies, soft and loud sounds, and words. If you are found to have hearing loss, your doctor or audiologist will discuss options with you.

You can also find apps on your smartphone that will test your hearing. However, all results should be verified by a professional.

What are the types of hearing aids?

Here is an overview of the most common types of hearing aids.

Behind the ear (BTE)

BTE hearing aids are worn around the outer ear. A tube sends the sound into an earmold that sits in the ear canal.

Pros: They are the largest style and therefore more powerful, offering the most amplification of sound. They are also suitable for all ages and all levels of hearing loss.

Cons: They are the most visible type.

Receiver-in-the-canal (RIC) or receiver-in-the-ear (RITE)

RIC or RITE hearing aids also wrap around the outer ear, but they are smaller because the outer casing only contains the microphone. A tiny wire connects the microphone to the receiver, which sits in the ear canal.

Pros: They are less visible than BTEs. The microphone and receiver are separated, and they have less feedback than other hearing aids.

Cons: They are susceptible to earwax clogging the speaker, and due to their position in the ear, they may need more maintenance.

In-the-ear (ITE) or in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aids

These do not wrap around the eye, but sit entirely either in the concha, or “bowl” of the ear, or in the ear canal. There are many styles, ranging from a larger model that sits in the concha to the smallest version that fits nearly invisibly into the ear canal.

Pros: They are less visible than behind-the-ear models.

Cons: They may be hard to handle for those with dexterity issues, and the battery life may not be as good as larger hearing aids.

Over-the-counter hearing aids

The hearing aids mentioned above generally require a medical prescription and are specially fitted for the individual patient according to their hearing loss level and shape and size of their ear. You can, however, buy an over-the-counter pair without first seeing a medical professional.

Pros: They may be a good first step in testing out hearing aids for those with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

Cons: Some products may not be high quality, might not be strong enough for one’s hearing loss and may not fit comfortably.

How long do hearing aids last?

Hearing aids can last up to 10 years or more. However, the technology is constantly upgraded, so as an otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine of USC , I recommend upgrading hearing aids every three to seven years. To keep your hearing aids functioning well, wipe them down daily with a soft cloth and store them safely in their case when not in use.

How much do hearing aids cost?

Hearing aids range in cost from about $2,000 - $7,000. Typically the cost is bundled into the cost of the hearing professional visits and hearing aid fittings.

Over-the-counter hearing aids can range from $100 up to $2,000. Try models that are Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved.

Does Medicare cover hearing aids?

Medicare does not cover hearing aids. Some Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C) may offer extra benefits.

Living with hearing aids

Hearing aids can be life-changing. However, it takes time to adjust because they alter sound and at first they may feel uncomfortable in your ear.

In the first month after getting a pair, try wearing hearing aids at all waking hours. The more you wear them, the more quickly you will adapt to them. If, after a month, they still aren’t working for you, ask your doctor or audiologist for a re-fitting. You may have to try out a few pairs before finding the ones that best fit you.