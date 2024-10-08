What to Know About Hearing Aids

Here is an overview of the most common types of hearing aids.

Behind the ear (BTE)

BTE hearing aids are worn around the outer ear. A tube sends the sound into an earmold that sits in the ear canal.

Pros: They are the largest style and therefore more powerful, offering the most amplification of sound. They are also suitable for all ages and all levels of hearing loss.

Cons: They are the most visible type.

Receiver-in-the-canal (RIC) or receiver-in-the-ear (RITE)

RIC or RITE hearing aids also wrap around the outer ear, but they are smaller because the outer casing only contains the microphone. A tiny wire connects the microphone to the receiver, which sits in the ear canal.

Pros: They are less visible than BTEs. The microphone and receiver are separated, and they have less feedback than other hearing aids.

Cons: They are susceptible to earwax clogging the speaker, and due to their position in the ear, they may need more maintenance.

In-the-ear (ITE) or in-the-canal (ITC) hearing aids

These do not wrap around the eye, but sit entirely either in the concha, or “bowl” of the ear, or in the ear canal. There are many styles, ranging from a larger model that sits in the concha to the smallest version that fits nearly invisibly into the ear canal.

Pros: They are less visible than behind-the-ear models.

Cons: They may be hard to handle for those with dexterity issues, and the battery life may not be as good as larger hearing aids.

Over-the-counter hearing aids

The hearing aids mentioned above generally require a medical prescription and are specially fitted for the individual patient according to their hearing loss level and shape and size of their ear. You can, however, buy an over-the-counter pair without first seeing a medical professional.

Pros: They may be a good first step in testing out hearing aids for those with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

Cons: Some products may not be high quality, might not be strong enough for one’s hearing loss and may not fit comfortably.