Key TakeawaysFor most people, September and October are the sweet spots to consider getting your flu shot.Getting vaccinated too early, like in August, can mean your protection wears off before flu season ends, especially if you’re older.It’s always better to get your flu shot late than not at all, since flu season can stick around well into spring..TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Every year, as flu season approaches, many of us start thinking about how to protect ourselves and our loved ones from getting sick.Getting a flu shot is the most effective way to lower your risk, but when you get vaccinated can also affect how well you’re protected.Here’s some guidance to help you choose the best time for your flu shot.Ideal Time To Get A Flu ShotWhile it’s not too late to get a shot for this flu season, experts, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suggest that September or October is the best time for most people in the U.S. to get their flu shot.This way, your body has time to build up protection before flu season really gets going, and your immunity stays strong through the months when the virus is most active, usually December to February, but sometimes lasting into May.Is August Too Early?Pharmacies sometimes offer flu shots as early as July or August. While it might be tempting to get vaccinated right away, getting your shot too early can mean your protection fades before flu season is over, especially for people over 65. In people over 65, studies estimate that the effectiveness of the flu shot decreases by 6% to 11% per month.For most adults and kids, August isn’t necessarily too soon, but waiting until September or October is usually a safer bet to make sure your immunity lasts through the winter. There are a few groups who may want to consider the flu shot early, and we’ll discuss them in a bit.Is There A 'Too Late' For The Flu Shot?If you miss the early window, don’t worry. As long as flu viruses are still spreading in your community, it’s worth getting vaccinated, even if it’s January or later.Flu season can stretch into spring, so a late shot can still help protect you if you haven’t caught the virus yet.Other ConsiderationsWomen in their third trimester of pregnancy may want to get the flu shot early because it allows the baby to get protective antibodies through the placenta before birth.For kids who need two doses — usually those between 6 months and 8 years old getting their first flu shot — it’s important to start early. The two doses are spaced at least four weeks apart, so getting the first one as soon as it's available helps make sure they’re fully protected before flu season peaks.Keep in mind that flu vaccines can sometimes run out, especially later in the season. If you’re worried about missing your chance, it’s better to get vaccinated when you can than to wait too long.If you’re not sure when to get your flu shot, talk with your healthcare provider about what’s best for you. Keeping up with your yearly flu shot is an easy way to help protect both yourself and those around you.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information on the seasonal flu vaccine. SOURCES: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Aug 28, 2025; Clinical Infectious Diseases, March 1, 2017 .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter