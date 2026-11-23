Key TakeawaysAfter a major U.S. outbreak in 2022-2023, cases of mpox have subsided but never disappearedA new survey finds most Americans unaware of mpox or confused about the illnessGay and bisexual men remain at highest risk for mpox, which spreads via skin-to-skin contact.MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Mpox made headlines during a major outbreak in the United States during 2022-2023, but the largely sexually transmitted illness is still circulating among Americans, experts say. A new survey finds many people unaware or confused about mpox, however.“The persistence of these knowledge gaps matters because the virus has not stood still,” said Ken Winneg, who directs survey research at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC).Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is a viral illness thought to have originated in Africa. It is spread mainly by skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact.Mpox begins with flu-like signs such as fever, chills, head and muscle aches, back pain, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. Skin lesions such as blisters, pimples or sores can appear all over the body, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.In a minority of cases, the disease can prove fatal, especially for people with weakened immune systems.A major outbreak of mpox began in the United States in May of 2022 and quickly spread, causing the CDC to declare it a public health emergency. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine (Jynneos) against mpox in 2019 and made it available to at-risk people. Getting the vaccine, even after infection, can help prevent disease symptoms.U.S. cases of mpox began to decline by August of 2022, but cases have never been eradicated in the country.The disease disproportionately affects gay and bisexual men.A CDC report noted that during the early part of the health emergency, 99% of cases were among men. "Among men with available information, 94% reported male-to-male sexual or close intimate contact during the 3 weeks before symptom onset," the report noted.The latest CDC data show reported mpox cases among Americans ranged from 104 to 192 per month in 2026.The new Annenberg survey of more than 1,800 adults, conducted earlier this fall, finds many Americans confused about mpox. Some of the key findings:Many have still never heard of the illness, with only 24% saying they are "somewhat or very familiar" with mpox. While 21% of people surveyed at the height of the 2022 outbreak said they were "worried" about catching the disease, only 7% said so in the 2026 survey.Only a third know that gay and bisexual men are at higher risk of contracting mpox, down from the 63% who said they knew at the height of the 2022 outbreak. While 61% of people surveyed in August of 2022 knew there was a vaccine against mpox, that has declined to just 44% in the 2026 survey. In all, 2% of respondents said they'd already been vaccinated, and about two-thirds (69%) said they would consider getting the Jynneos shot if they thought they'd been exposed to mpox.Sharing bedding or towels of someone infected with mpox can also transmit the disease, but only about half (49%) of survey respondents knew this.Gaps in the public's knowledge about mpox can impede efforts to contain and treat it, Winneg warned in an Annenberg news release.“As the epidemiology of mpox changes, public understanding of who is at risk, how the virus spreads, and how vaccination can protect against it needs to keep pace," he said.More informationThere's more on mpox at the Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC).SOURCES: Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, news release, Nov. 19, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, January and November 2026, Aug. 12, 2022 .What This Means For YouCases of mpox are still occurring across the United States, so it pays to boost your knowledge of this infectious disease..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter