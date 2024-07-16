Men: Here Are the Health Screenings You Need

Many men will put off going to the doctor unless they are really sick, but men's health screenings help catch problems before symptoms appear.

So, how can you tell if a health screening or preventive care appointment is right for you?

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Library of Medicine offer several men’s health screening and preventative care recommendations.

Many of these recommendations are guided by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which is made up of experts in primary care and disease prevention.

Here’s a comprehensive guide, based on this expert advice, to the most important men’s health screenings you need — and how often you should go — to stay on top of your health.