Men: Here Are the Health Screenings You Need

Many men will put off going to the doctor unless they are really sick, but men's health screenings help catch problems before symptoms appear.
So, how can you tell if a health screening or preventive care appointment is right for you?
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Library of Medicine offer several men’s health screening and preventative care recommendations.
Many of these recommendations are guided by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which is made up of experts in primary care and disease prevention.
Here’s a comprehensive guide, based on this expert advice, to the most important men’s health screenings you need — and how often you should go — to stay on top of your health.
When to get it:
Start at age 18
How often:
Periodically or annually if aged 65 and older
Regular exams by your doctor are used to screen for current and potential medical issues. A physical exam may include:
Checking your height, weight and body mass index
Discussing healthy lifestyle practices
Updating your vaccinations
Talking about health issues or medical concerns you have
Asking about your diet plan, exercise routine, and alcohol and tobacco use
Asking if you’re experiencing any issues with anxiety and depression
Discussing any medications you're currently taking
According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force:
If you’re 40 or older or have a raised risk for high blood pressure, your blood pressure may be checked annually.
If you’re between 18 and 39 years old without a known risk for high blood pressure and with a previously normal blood pressure reading, your blood pressure may be checked less frequently (such as every 3-5 years).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
If you’re a healthy adult, your cholesterol levels may be checked every 4 to 6 years.
If you have diabetes, heart disease or a family history of high cholesterol, you may need to have your cholesterol levels checked more frequently.
When to get it:
Start at age 45 if you have a family history of colon polyps or cancer. Otherwise, ages 50 to 75.
How often:
A stool-based test every year. Your doctor may also recommend a stool DNA test every one to three years, a virtual colonoscopy every five years, a sigmoidoscopy every five to 10 years, and a colonoscopy at least every 10 years.
Screenings for colorectal cancer help your doctor determine if you have the disease or if precancerous polyps are present before symptoms occur.
The CDC notes that finding colorectal cancer or precancerous polyps at this early stage is important because this is when treatments are most likely to cure or prevent the disease.
When to get it:
Ages 50 to 80 if you smoke or stopped smoking within the past 15 years, plus have a 20-pack year smoking history
How often:
Every year
According to the CDC, more men (13.1%) than women (10.1%) in the United States smoked cigarettes in 2021.
“Smoking is one of the most dangerous health behaviors there is,” Johns Hopkins University tobacco researcher Dr. Johannes Thrul said in a recent NIH article.
The USPSTF notes that smoking and age are the two most important risk factors for developing lung cancer, which is why screenings using low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) are recommended annually.
Just like with colon cancer, the CDC says that early treatments for lung cancer have the best outcomes.
When to get it:
Ages 18 and older
How often:
You have a first-degree relative with high blood pressure
Your blood pressure reading is 120 to 129 mm Hg on top or 70 to 79 mm Hg on bottom, or higher
You are Black
You have diabetes, are overweight or have other health conditions that put you at increased risk for developing high blood pressure
You’re 65 or older
Your blood pressure is within the normal range (below 120 mm Hg on top and below 80 mm Hg on bottom) and you have no hypertension risk factors
When to get it:
Ages 18 to 24
Ages 18 and older if you have fair skin
How often:
Periodically
Although the USPSTF didn’t find enough evidence to indicate skin cancer screening outweighs the risk of testing, they do recommend skin cancer behavioral counseling for both young adults and all adults with fair skin. This education is aimed at ensuring people limit their exposure to ultraviolet radiation, which increases the risk of developing the disease.
