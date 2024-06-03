7 Simple Self-Care Habits That May Ease Anxiety And Depression

THURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If you’ve been feeling more on edge lately, you’re far from alone.

In a national poll released in May 2026 by the American Psychiatric Association, 48% of U.S. adults said they felt more anxious than they did a year earlier, up from 43% in 2025. Money worries and current events topped the list of concerns.

Therapy and medications can help. But some simple self-care ideas can lift a person’s mood and add peace and joy to everyday life.

“Fortunately, there are things that people can do on their own, either in place of a mental health professional or while waiting in line to see someone either virtually or in person,” said James Maddux, professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology and senior scholar in the Center for the Advancement of Well-Being at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

These techniques can help people cope with life’s stresses and emotional traumas and feel happier, he said.

Mellow Out With Meditation

Spending just 10 to 20 minutes on this quiet activity helps a person slow down and pay attention to what’s going on inside, Maddux said.

“And research shows that those brief periods can carry over into the rest of the day,” Maddux added.

Becoming more aware of what you’re thinking and feeling is a big step toward learning how to manage thoughts and feelings better, he said.

“Mindfulness activities can be helpful for dealing with anxiety,” psychologist Richelle Concepcion, of Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, said in an American Psychological Association article on clinician self-care.

“Meditation, yoga, even mindful breathing are ways to slow things down,” she advised.

Get Moving

Research points to exercise as a way to help manage anxiety and depression, Maddux said.

“It’s probably one of the best anti anti-anxiety activities you can engage in, one of the best antidepressant activities one can engage in,” he said.

Evidence suggests that exercise triggers physical changes in the body and brain that help with these issues, he said. It also requires focus, which can help distract you from the day’s problems.

Just 30 minutes of walking a day can help boost mood and improve health, the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) says. If you can’t fit in 30 minutes all at once, don’t be discouraged. Shorter bouts add up.

“I think a lot of people seem to think that you need to work out an hour, two hours a day, five days a week in order to get the benefit. And the research shows that actually a few minutes here and there of exercise, whether it’s walking or climbing the steps in your home or in your office, these have a cumulative effect,” Maddux said.

A 2022 review in JAMA Psychiatry found that walking briskly for about 2.5 hours a week was linked to a lower risk of depression.

Spend Time In Nature

Take that walk outdoors to get extra benefit.

Time in nature is associated with better attention, lower stress, improved mood, a reduced risk of psychiatric disorders and greater empathy, according to the American Psychological Association.

“You can boost your mood just by walking in nature, even in urban nature. And the sense of connection you have with the natural world seems to contribute to happiness even when you’re not physically immersed in nature,” Lisa Nisbet, a psychologist at Trent University in Ontario, Canada, said in the article.

Healthy Diet Helps

The NIMH suggests a balanced diet with plenty of water can improve both energy and focus.

Foods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants help protect the brain from a type of cell damage called oxidative stress, while foods high in refined sugar can impair brain function, according to Harvard Health.

About 95% of serotonin, a brain chemical that helps regulate mood, is made in the digestive tract, Harvard Health noted. It suggests eating a “clean” diet for two weeks, then adding foods back and noticing how you feel.

Studies of traditional diets, such as Mediterranean and Japanese eating patterns, have found a 25% to 35% lower risk of depression compared with a typical Western diet, Harvard Health added.

These diets are rich in fruits, vegetables, unprocessed grains and fish, with only small amounts of lean meat and dairy.

Get More Sleep

Americans rank sleep as one of the biggest influences on their mental health, second only to stress, the American Psychiatric Association poll found.

When people are overtired, they’re more vulnerable to extreme emotions, Maddux said.

“Disrupted sleep makes people vulnerable to all kinds of psychological and emotional problems, whether it’s anxiety, depression, anger,” he said. “The brain needs rest and the brain needs sleep. And when the brain does not get enough rest, the brain is not going to function properly.”

The sleep stage known as rapid eye movement (REM) is when the brain processes emotional information, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Too little sleep may disrupt how the brain handles positive emotions, which can affect mood and emotional reactions, the foundation said.

Schedule Activities And Set Goals

While people tend to block out time for work and appointments, it’s also important to plan time for fun.

“People often get so busy that they don’t stop and take the time to do the things that they used to that they previously found gratifying and satisfying before they got too busy, before they became too anxious or depressed,” Maddux said.

Think about what you liked doing and schedule it, even if it’s just for 10 to 15 minutes, he suggested. It might be getting together with other people or just watching something you find fun on Netflix.

Making time for others may be especially worthwhile right now. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say they feel lonely at least once a week, the American Psychiatric Association poll showed.

Writing down goals is part of that. Breaking projects into small pieces helps limit stress, and people like the feeling of checking items off a list.

“Most people get a sense of satisfaction out of accomplishing goals that are important to them,” Maddux said.

Step Back From Social Media

Sometimes it’s what you don’t do that matters. Social media not only eats into time that could be spent on more fruitful self-care, but it can also affect a person’s self-esteem.

Still, it’s a common habit when people feel isolated. In the poll, 38% of adults said they go on social media to cope with loneliness.

“Social media encourages people to engage in what psychologists call social comparison, literally comparing our lives to the lives of other people,” Maddux said. “And, of course, everyone on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, whatever, they’re mainly putting out the best parts of their lives.”

Self-care works best as part of a bigger picture.

“It is important for people to recognize when anxiety is interfering with their lives and to know that help is available,” said Dr. Marketa Wills, CEO and medical director of the American Psychiatric Association.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has more on caring for your mental health.

SOURCES: James Maddux, 2023; American Psychiatric Association, May 12, 2026