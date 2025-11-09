As Days Get Darker, Experts Warn of Rising Seasonal Depression

SUNDAY, Nov. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — As the days get shorter and temperatures drop, many people start to feel a noticeable shift in their mood, a condition known as seasonal affective disorder.This type of depression — commonly known as SAD — happens around the same time every year, most often in the fall and winter, when sunlight is limited.Having the right tools can make a big difference in how you feel during these months, Stephanie Marcello said in a news release. She’s chief psychologist at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care in New Brunswick, New Jersey.SAD affects people in different ways, but common symptoms include feeling sad most of the day for most days, low energy, sleeping more than usual, overeating or losing your appetite, weight changes and losing interest in activities you normally enjoy.Some people may also feel hopeless or have thoughts of suicide.Doctors typically diagnose SAD when these symptoms happen for at least two winters in a row and improve again in the spring and summer.Because reduced sunlight plays a major role, getting outside during the day can help boost mood.Even short outdoor breaks or sitting near a sunny window can help increase serotonin, a brain chemical that's linked to feeling good.Further, light therapy — exposing yourself to bright, artificial light — is another option. Research shows it can help up to 85% of people when started early in the season.Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and certain antidepressants, such as SSRIs, may also be helpful for people with more severe symptoms.Simple daily habits can also make a difference, including staying active, talking to friends or family, eating a balanced diet and doing activities you enjoy, even if your motivation feels low.Most important, researchers say, is to never suffer in silence and reach out for help if you're feeling any symptoms.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on seasonal affective disorder (SAD).SOURCE: Rutgers University-New Brunswick, news release, Nov. 3, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you feel your mood shift every winter, treatments like light therapy, outdoor time and support from a doctor can help you feel better..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter