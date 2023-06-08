MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Once known mainly as a surgical anesthetic, ketamine is now an option for people whose depression hasn't eased with standard medications and therapy.

Here's a look at what ketamine is, how it helps depression, which types of depression it may treat, its side effects and what to expect during a treatment session.

What Is Ketamine?

Ketamine is a dissociative drug, which means its mind-altering effects can make you feel disconnected from your body.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved it as a general anesthetic for surgery, StatPearls reports. It's also been misused as a street drug called "K" or "Special K."

Doctors sometimes prescribe ketamine "off-label" (for uses the FDA hasn't approved), including managing pain and treating people who have depression and suicidal thoughts.

In 2019, the FDA approved a nasal spray form of the drug called esketamine for treatment-resistant depression, to be used along with an oral antidepressant. In 2025, it was approved as a standalone therapy.

How Does Ketamine Therapy Help Depression?

"As a human being, everyone has their own default network … a person with depression or anxiety, those people tend to look at the glass half-empty," said Dr. Keming Gao, director of the Ketamine Infusion for Depression Clinic at University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center.

"So, the ketamine temporarily loosens up their default [network]. This whole thing is what people call neuroplasticity," he explained.

Neuroplasticity is the brain's ability to adapt and form new connections.

At low doses, ketamine shifts levels of glutamate, a chemical messenger in the brain, which can spark new neural pathways and strengthen existing ones, University of Utah Health explains.

That added flexibility can make it easier to break out of old thought patterns.

People with long-term depression may have fewer synapses (the junctions nerve cells use to communicate) in brain areas that control mood, UH notes.

By helping restore those connections, ketamine may loosen the grip of negative thinking and ease depression symptoms.

What Types Of Depression Can Ketamine Help With?

"We do use the ketamine infusion for bipolar depression and unipolar depression [major depressive disorder]," Gao said. "In terms of the severity, most [of our patients] are probably … at least moderately depressed and most are treatment-resistant."

Treatment-resistant depression means symptoms haven't improved with standard care such as antidepressants and talk therapy, UH explains.

A review of dozens of studies, published in December 2021 in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, found that ketamine quickly eased unipolar, bipolar and treatment-resistant depression, as well as suicidal thoughts.

However, those effects tended to wear off within days to about two weeks, but repeated doses helped them last longer.

How Does Ketamine Treatment For Depression Work?

Gao said that before ketamine infusion therapy for depression, a preliminary consultation and screening are done to make sure your health and medication profile allow you to take ketamine.

On the day of your first treatment, a nurse inserts an IV for the ketamine infusion. The entire session takes 40 to 60 minutes.

Besides IV infusion, which has the most research behind it, ketamine can be given as a nasal spray, as a shot into a muscle or under the skin, or by mouth (swallowed or dissolved under the tongue).

You'll need to be monitored in the medical office for two hours after the ketamine treatment to check for side effects.

These may include a temporary rise in blood pressure, nausea and vomiting, feeling detached from yourself or your surroundings (depersonalization and derealization), anxiety, dizziness and headache.

You shouldn't drive, operate heavy machinery or do other risky tasks for up to 24 hours afterward, so you'll need another adult to take you home, StatPearls advises.

"The ketamine infusion is based on the body weight," Gao explained. "The benefit is basically a stable mood. In other words, they [patients] just don't feel depressed. And some people even just feel, you know, less anxious."

He also noted that his clinic uses a study conducted by the University of Ottawa and the Royal's Institute of Mental Health Research as a template to determine how long people should continue taking ketamine.

The study, published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, found that after six treatments over two weeks, most participants (59%) had a 50% or greater reduction in their treatment-resistant depression symptoms, and 23% went into full remission.

Among those who improved, 91% kept their gains with weekly infusions over the following month.

Gao explained that after this initial treatment schedule, patients can space treatments to once a week or every few weeks, depending on their needs.

What Are Ketamine's Side Effects?

UH lists these common short-term side effects:

Nausea

Headache

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Blurry vision

Sensitivity to light or sound

Mood changes

Euphoria

Feeling dissociated or disconnected from your body

Most of these wear off within 30 minutes to a couple of hours after treatment.

Over the long term, ketamine may cause addiction, bladder and urinary problems and liver damage.

That's why UH stresses ongoing, in-person medical monitoring and advises against telehealth providers who prescribe ketamine nasal spray without an office visit.

Ketamine can also raise heart rate and blood pressure, University of Utah Health notes, so patients with preexisting health conditions should talk with their doctors before seeking treatment.

Gao noted that in his practice, he hasn't seen any documented long-term symptoms yet. The most common short-term ketamine effect is that "patients feel floaty on their bed … they may feel like part of the body is sort of bigger or smaller. It lasts maybe 20 to 30 minutes."

He said the main benefit of ketamine for depression is that it can "temporarily sort of loosen up your network and makes you learn more things and [move] towards more positive sort of thinking that makes you feel better."

More information

The National Institute of Mental Health has more on depression.

SOURCES: Interview with Keming Gao, MD, PhD; StatPearls, Jan. 30, 2024; University of Utah Health, Jan. 9, 2026; University Hospitals, March 16, 2023; British Journal of Psychiatry Open, Dec. 23, 2021; The American Journal of Psychiatry, March 29, 2019