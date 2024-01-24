MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If you decide to see a therapist, finding the right one is one of the biggest early hurdles.

“The field of psychology, psychiatry and psychotherapy has advanced over the years, and one of the ways it has advanced is by learning that certain therapies may work best for certain problems,” said Eric Storch, a professor and vice chair of psychology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Three things tend to separate therapy that leads to lasting change from therapy that offers only short-term relief, according to Peter Aston, director of clinical services at California Psychology Center.

Those three things are training that suits your particular concerns, a good working relationship with your therapist and the chance to stay with the same person over time.

Practical issues like cost and scheduling count too, he noted in a recent guide, but they usually aren’t what make the difference.

Storch and Aston offer some solid tips for finding the best therapist for your needs:

Start With Yourself

Before you reach out to anyone, it helps to think about what you want from therapy, Aston suggested. Some questions to consider:

Would you prefer a structured, goal-focused approach or more room to talk freely?

Is it important to you that your therapist shares part of your identity or background?

Do you want practical coping tools, a deeper look at what’s behind your struggles, or both?

Can you picture working with this person for the long haul?

Would you like your therapist to be part of a larger team of clinicians?

Your answers may shift over time, and that’s fine, he added. The goal is to find what suits you right now.

Know The Credentials

The word “therapist” covers clinicians with a range of licenses and training backgrounds, Aston explained.

Psychologists have doctoral degrees (a PhD or PsyD). Their training goes deep into assessing and diagnosing mental health conditions and delivering research-backed treatments. Many also specialize in complex cases or in people managing more than one condition at once.

Therapists with master’s degrees include licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed professional counselors. Their graduate training centers on psychotherapy, and they provide high-quality care for many concerns.

“No license is inherently 'better,’ ” Aston wrote.

Instead, training differences can shape how a clinician handles complicated diagnoses, structured treatment programs and longer-term or specialized care.

Make A Connection

You should feel connected and comfortable when disclosing personal information to a therapist. Being able to talk openly and comfortably is a good sign you’ve found the right therapist.

That doesn’t mean every session will feel easy, Aston pointed out. Good therapy often stirs up hard emotions. In fact, the relationship between you and your therapist is one of the strongest predictors of whether therapy works, he said.

A good fit usually comes down to trust, teamwork and goals you’ve agreed on together. It also helps to have a therapist whose style matches how you like to work through problems, and who knows when to support you and when to push you a little.

What’s The Plan?

Expect a therapist to ask questions about your situation at the first meeting to help them understand the problem and create a treatment plan best suited to address it. Their plan should align with therapies proven to work for your particular issue.

“In psychotherapy, you want to be looking for people who have a particular expertise in a particular type of problem,” Storch said.

For example, people with obsessive-compulsive disorder or anxiety might best be served by cognitive-behavioral therapy. Interpersonal problems would require a different type of therapy.

Ask Advocates

Patient advocacy groups can provide you with questions you can ask during a first meeting with a therapist.

Some common initial questions might be:

“What is your treatment approach?”

“What evidence supports using that approach for my problem?”

“How long will it take?”

“What are some things we do in treatment?”

“You can match up the answers with a trusted, vetted source to understand if this is the right treatment approach,” Storch said in a Baylor news release.

Good therapists will encourage open discussion of their treatment approach, he said. Don’t be discouraged if it takes a few tries until you find the right one.

“If you see someone and it just isn’t the right connection or they don’t specialize in the established treatment for your problem, it’s OK to move on. It’s all about finding the right fit that allows you to best actualize yourself,” Storch said.

Give It Time

Once you’ve found a good match, though, staying put can pay off.

“Therapy is cumulative,” Aston wrote.

The longer you work together, the better your therapist understands your history, habits and strengths. That lets sessions become more focused and productive.

Frequent switches, such as when a clinician leaves a practice, can slow your progress, Aston added. That’s especially true when you’re treating anxiety or trauma, or working on relationship patterns, since all of these depend on trust built over time.

More information

The National Institute of Mental Health has more on finding a mental health professional.

SOURCES: Baylor College of Medicine, Jan. 22, 2024; California Psychology Center, March 26, 2026