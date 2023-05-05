WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — You had a rough day at work and got stuck in traffic on the way home, and suddenly your head starts to ache.

Stress headaches can be debilitating in the moment, but you don’t have to suffer indefinitely.

If you’re struggling with stress, you’re not alone. In the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America 2026 survey, 72% of U.S. adults agreed that “stress is just something I have to live with.” Six in 10 also said stress has at least somewhat affected their sleep, a common headache trigger.

Can stress cause headaches? Yes. Tension headaches, also known as muscle tension headaches or stress headaches, are the most common type of headache, according to Harvard Health.

Tension headaches may be episodic, meaning they happen fewer than 15 days a month. If they happen 15 or more days a month for at least three months, they’re considered chronic, according to Mayo Clinic.

Here, experts break down how to relieve a stress headache and prevent it in the first place.

How Does Stress Cause Headaches?

Researchers still aren’t sure exactly what causes tension headaches.

Experts once blamed them on tight muscles in the head and neck. But newer research suggests that people who get them may have a more sensitive pain system, and the sore muscles that often come with these headaches may result from that sensitivity rather than cause it, Mayo Clinic experts say.

Stress is still the trigger people report most often. It can set off physical changes that contribute to headaches, including:

Neck, shoulder, scalp, face and jaw muscles tensing

Teeth grinding or jaw clenching

Problems with sleeping

Skipped meals

Emotional stressors like depression and anxiety, as well as physical stressors like prolonged sitting with poor posture or straining the eyes, can also cause stress headaches.

Other common triggers include drinking alcohol, not getting enough water, having too much caffeine (or cutting back suddenly) and being sick with a cold, the flu or a sinus infection.

Stress headaches are most common in adults and older teens and are slightly more common in women than men, according to the National Library of Medicine. They also tend to run in families.

Stress Headache Symptoms

Stress headache pain often wraps around the head, with pressure across the forehead, temples or along the sides and back of the head. The pain is usually mild to moderate and feels like a wide belt is tightening around the head or as if both sides of the head are squeezed together.

It may also feel like constant pressure on the face, head or neck. The scalp, neck and shoulder muscles may feel tender or sore.

Some people become sensitive to light or to sound. Unlike migraines, though, stress headaches don’t come with auras, nausea or vomiting, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Stress headache pain is generally dull and steady, not severe or throbbing. It’s usually felt on both sides of the head. It also tends not to get worse with everyday activity like walking or climbing stairs.

A stress headache can last anywhere from 30 minutes to a week, but four to six hours is typical, Cleveland Clinic notes.

How To Relieve A Stress Headache

Treating stress headaches starts with identifying the cause. A good strategy is to keep a headache journal or make calendar notes each time you experience a headache.

Watch for potential stress triggers such as sleep deprivation, long work hours, prolonged sitting, or feeling anxious or depressed.

Over time, you may notice a consistent connection between certain circumstances and your headaches, and you can create strategies to avoid triggers or to change your response to deal with stress more effectively.

Typical treatments include the following, according to Harvard Health:

Over-the-counter pain medicines like aspirin, ibuprofen or acetaminophen

Muscle tension relief in tight neck and shoulder areas with massage, heat or ice

Relaxation techniques

Deep breathing exercises

Go easy on the pain relievers, though. Taking them too often can backfire and cause “rebound” headaches when you stop. Harvard Health recommends using them no more than two or three days a week.

If you need medicine for headaches more than twice a week, your headaches are changing or they’re getting in the way of daily life, see your healthcare provider, Mayo Clinic advises.

Get emergency care for a headache that:

Comes on suddenly and is very severe, or feels like the worst of your life

Comes with a fever, stiff neck, confusion, seizures, double vision, weakness, numbness or trouble speaking

Follows a head injury, especially if it’s getting worse

Stress Headache Prevention Tips

Familiarize yourself with your headache triggers. For example, if you notice you tend to get headaches when you’re sleep-deprived, schedule extra sleep after a few nights of sleep deficit.

If you feel irritable or anxious, pause and notice what’s going on in your life that may be causing those feelings. Try a nature break to break the stress cycle.

If you can’t get out into nature, try relaxation exercises, deep breathing, mindfulness meditation, guided imagery and mind-body exercises like tai chi or restorative yoga.

Biofeedback and cognitive behavioral therapy (a type of talk therapy) can also help some people manage stress and have fewer headaches.

If you work at a computer or do other close work, stop often to stretch your neck and shoulders, and pay attention to your posture.

A healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity, healthy foods, adequate hydration, good sleep and social support also helps reduce stress and tension headaches.

More information:

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on tension headaches.

SOURCES: Harvard Health Publishing, June 16, 2026; Cleveland Clinic, Oct. 5, 2026; MedlinePlus, Oct. 27, 2025; Mayo Clinic, May 2, 2026; National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, March 13, 2026; American Psychological Association, October 2026