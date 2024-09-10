Follow These Steps to Tasty, Healthy School Lunches

Backpacks. Notebooks. Folders. Pencils. These are all essentials for a good start to your children's school year, but what about their nutrition?

As summer ends and kids return to classrooms, one culinary medicine expert offers up easy ways to help your children eat healthy foods during the school day.

School lunches have gotten healthier since last April, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture released new guidelines that lower sugar and salt levels and focus on whole grains.

Still, packing lunch at home can be a good choice if you want more control over what your child eats during the day, said Dr. Jaclyn Albin, an associate professor of internal medicine, pediatrics and public health at UT Southwestern School of Medicine.

"You and your kids don’t have to choose between nutritious and delicious," Albin said in a UT Southwestern news release. "With a little planning, you can craft healthy, tasty lunches that leave your kids full and satisfied. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel -- a lot of what my kids pack for lunch are leftovers from the previous day."