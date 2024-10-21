Tennis Elbow: What It Is, Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

As an orthopedic surgeon at Boston Medical Center , I think the most important thing to understand about tennis elbow is that it is a self-limited condition that almost always resolves on its own. Although the pain associated with it can be severe and suggest a serious problem, this condition does not cause permanent damage to the elbow.

Remembering to lift objects with the hand facing palm up rather than palm down can make activities of daily living much easier. If a patient plays racket sports, using a bigger grip can lessen discomfort when playing. Despite all of the many new treatments now marketed, there is no good evidence that any of them will shorten the time it takes for this condition to resolve on its own.

Although it can be frustrating, being patient and letting nature run its course is usually the best advice.