Knee Pain Relief: Exercises, Medications & Self-Care Tips

“So, the best thing would be…the RICE method…rest, ice, compression and elevation,” Bicos explained. “That's kind of the biggest thing. [A] bag of ice on it helps with inflammation. And then just getting it up and elevated and taking either the pressure off or not doing…activity for a little time helps.”

Knee pain medications

Beaumont Health recommends using anti-inflammatory medications to help find knee pain relief.

What’s the best painkiller for knee pain?

“Tylenol is relatively safe to take. Ibuprofen or Motrin are fine, you know, sometimes depending on your other medical conditions,” advised Bicos.

“There's [also] a lot of these anti-inflammatory gels, what is called Voltaren gel,” he continued. “It used to be prescription strength in the U.S. and now it's basically over the counter…it can definitely help to relieve the inflammation within the knee.”

Knee pain exercises and stretches

The AAOS recommends several stretches and exercises that can help condition and strengthen your knee, including:

Hamstring curls

Heel cord stretch

Half squats

Hip abduction

Standing quadriceps stretch

Calf raises

Supine hamstring stretch

Hip adduction (bringing your legs inward)

Leg presses

“Really, initially, it's just making sure the knee doesn't get stiff,” Bicos explained. “We do recommend making sure that it [the leg] comes fully out straight and people can work on bending it.”

He cautioned that stretches for knee pain should only be done with the recommendation of your doctor.

“Sometimes if it's an operative tear, something we're going to do surgery with, you know, we do want to make sure that the knee is not too stiff going into surgery,” Bicos said. “But other tears…we don't want them to move it for…maybe 10 to 13 days or 14 days just so that tear can heal.”

What exercises for knee pain does Bicos recommend?

“I always say…yoga is great. Pilates are great, biking is great, too, anything that's non-impact. Swimming is also great,” he said.

Knee pain self-care

Here are a few key knee pain self-care strategies that Beaumont Health recommends: