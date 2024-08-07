Postpartum Depression: What It Is, Symptoms & Treatments

According to Mount Sinai, PPD typically begins within the first few weeks after delivery, although it can develop up to 6 months after giving birth. Its exact cause is not fully understood, but hormone changes, emotional factors and lifestyle contributors such as lack of support, sleep deprivation and stress can contribute.

The most common postpartum depression symptoms cited in the article include:

Persistent sadness, hopelessness and feelings of emptiness

Changes in appetite, leading to significant weight loss or weight gain

Sleep disturbances, including insomnia or excessive sleeping

Fatigue and loss of energy

Difficulty concentrating, making decisions or remembering things

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed

Irritability, agitation or restlessness

Feelings of worthlessness, guilt or self-blame

Thoughts of death or suicide

PPD shares similarities with major or minor depression in terms of its emotional symptoms and the woman’s ability to care for her newborn. “Although the criteria are the same, how it presents can often be different, or it can be masked by the fact that they are pregnant,” said Dr. Tiffany Moore Simas, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. She added that there is much can be dangerous for mother and baby: difficulty bonding, loss of appetite, fatigue, insomnia and feelings of guilt.

The other difference between postpartum depression and the “baby blues” is that PPD symptoms persist for more than two weeks and continue to impair a mother’s ability to function.