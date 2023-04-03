Seafood in Pregnancy: To Eat or Not to Eat?

Eating seafood in pregnancy is not taboo, but how much you consume and how it is prepared matter
Pregnant women can safely eat 8 to 12 ounces of certain fish a week, to get critical nutrients such as omega fatty acids
But raw seafood is another story: Sushi, sashimi and raw oysters, clams and scallops should be avoided because they can carry dangerous parasites or bacteria
THURSDAY, Dec. 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women hear a lot of “Do this” and “Don’t do that” advice about what is safe to eat.
But one recommendation that’s particularly important involves seafood: During pregnancy, women need to eat enough seafood to gain the health benefits, but not so much to raise the risk of some significant consequences. They also need to be careful about how the fish they eat is prepared.
"Fish is an important source of nutrients, and its consumption should not be avoided," said Dr. Lida Chatzi, a professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC), who led a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
"But pregnant women should stick to one to three servings of fish a week as recommended, and not eat more, because of the potential contamination of fish by mercury and other persistent organic pollutants," Chatzi advised.
The benefits of omega-3 fatty acids found in certain fish are notable. These nutrients are credited with a lot of health gains — during and outside of pregnancy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes that one of the nutrients found in fish, choline, supports development of the baby’s spinal cord and cognitive development.
In the USC study on the health benefits of fish in pregnancy, the researchers found that the children of mothers who ate fish one to three times weekly during pregnancy had better waist circumference, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, all markers of metabolic health. That research was done when the children were aged 6 to 12.
Conversely, a study that measured the long-chain fatty acids EPA and DHA in pregnant women’s blood concluded that those with the lowest levels during the first and second trimesters were 10 times more likely to have a preterm birth compared to those with the highest levels. EPA and DHA are commonly found in fish. That research was published in the journal EBioMedicine.
A lack of fatty acids in the diet may cause cellular stress to the placenta or mother, Dr. Kelle Moley, senior vice president and chief scientific officer for the March of Dimes, said when the study was published.
"We should probably be making sure that women have these fatty acids in early pregnancy and throughout pregnancy," Moley added.
Foodsafety.gov notes that fish provide protein, minerals and vitamins.
Among the nutrients in fish are omega-3 and omega-6 fats, iron, iodine, choline, protein, selenium and vitamins D and B12, according to the FDA.
The agency recommends that pregnant and breastfeeding women eat 8 to 12 ounces of safe fish varieties each week.
Some fish are just too problematic for pregnant moms in any quantity because they can contain high levels of methylmercury, according to the FDA. Mercury passes through the placenta, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that can harm the baby.
The FDA recommends avoiding:
king mackerel
marlin
orange roughy
shark
swordfish
tilefish from the Gulf of Mexico
bigeye tuna
Safely Eating Seafood During Pregnancy
The FDA offers an exhaustive list of fish that are considered “best choices” during pregnancy, as well as those that are “good choices.” It recommends two to three servings from the best list or one from the good choices list weekly. A serving is 4 ounces.
Best choices are:
Anchovy
Atlantic croaker
Atlantic mackerel
Black sea bass
Butter fish
Catfish
Clam
Cod
Crawfish
Flounder
Haddock
Hake
Herring
Lobster (American and spiny)
Mullet
Oyster
Pacific chub mackerel
Perch (freshwater and ocean)
Pickerel
Plaice
Pollock
Salmon
Sardine
Scallop
Shad
Shrimp
Skate
Smelt
Sole
Squid
Tilapia
Trout, freshwater
Tuna, canned light (includes skipjack)
Whitefish
Whiting
Good choices are:
Bluefish
Buffalofish
Carp
Chilean sea bass/Patagonian toothfish
Grouper
Halibut
Mahi mahi/dolphinfish
Monkfish
Rockfish
Sablefish
Sheepshead
Snapper
Spanish mackerel
Striped bass (ocean)
Tilefish (Atlantic Ocean)
Tuna, albacore/white tuna, canned and fresh/frozen
Tuna, yellowfin
Weakfish/seatrout
White croaker/Pacific croaker
You really shouldn’t.
Foodsafety.gov lists sushi, sashimi and ceviche, as well as raw oysters, clams and scallops, as foods to be avoided by pregnant women because they may contain parasites or bacteria, including listeria, which has been linked to severe pregnancy complications.
All seafood should be cooked to 145° Fahrenheit, foodsafety.gov advises.
Use caution with smoked fish, too, also because of listeria risk, unless it’s cooked to 165° F, canned or shelf-stable.
Mayo Clinic offers some suggestions about knowing when fish is fully cooked: Fish should appear opaque and flaky; shellfish like scallops, shrimp and lobster should be milky white; and fish in shells that open, such as clams, should only be eaten once they’ve been cooked until open.
If you're pregnant and you love seafood, you don't have to give up fish altogether, experts say. Just stick with safe varieties of fish and avoid raw seafood.