Seafood in Pregnancy: To Eat or Not to Eat?

Pregnant women hear a lot of “Do this” and “Don’t do that” advice about what is safe to eat.

But one recommendation that’s particularly important involves seafood: During pregnancy, women need to eat enough seafood to gain the health benefits, but not so much to raise the risk of some significant consequences. They also need to be careful about how the fish they eat is prepared.

"Fish is an important source of nutrients, and its consumption should not be avoided," said Dr. Lida Chatzi, a professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (USC), who led a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

"But pregnant women should stick to one to three servings of fish a week as recommended, and not eat more, because of the potential contamination of fish by mercury and other persistent organic pollutants," Chatzi advised.