Cosmetic Procedure in Your Plans for '24? An Expert Offers Advice

More than a few folks are considering a cosmetic skin procedure to enhance their looks heading into 2024.

Botox, fillers and lasers are common means to sculpt a person’s appearance, but dermatologists recommend a comprehensive approach under the care of a qualified specialist.

“There is no one-size-fits-all or 'cookie cutter' approach to combat the signs of aging because aging looks different on everyone,” said Dr. Laura Fine, a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago. “On the flipside, there is no one cosmetic treatment to address all of these changes."