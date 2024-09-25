How to Care for a New Body Piercing

Piercings can be a fun way to express yourself, but they can also cause complications — particularly in areas that aren’t the earlobes — and need proper care.

“The first step to caring for your piercing is choosing a qualified piercer,” said Dr. Steven Daveluy, an associate professor and program director at Wayne State Dermatology in Michigan. “Select an experienced piercer in a licensed studio. Then, properly care for your new piercing afterward to prevent problems, such as an infection or your piercing closing.”

Daveluy and the American Academy of Dermatology offer these recommendations that people can follow to help ensure piercing success.