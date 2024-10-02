Stress Rash: What It Looks Like, Symptoms & Treatment

We know that stress can take a toll on the body, but many may not realize it can produce a rash.

“Stress can increase the level of the hormone cortisol, increasing inflammation in your body, which can lead to hives, acne, eczema, and hair loss, among other symptoms," dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Farhat said in a recent article.

Typically, hives are caused by an allergic reaction but can actually be triggered by stress. According to Scripps, you are more likely to develop a stress rash if you have experienced asthma, eczema, rosacea or allergies.

Here is everything you need to know to manage a stress rash.