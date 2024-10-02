Sunburn Relief: Here’s How to Treat a Sunburn — and Prevent One in the First Place

The duration of a sunburn can vary, depending on its severity. Mild sunburns typically last for a few days to a week, while more severe sunburns with blisters may take longer (7 to 10 days) to heal completely.

Here's a general timeline of how a sunburn progresses:

Initial redness and discomfort: Redness usually appears 3 to 5 hours after sun exposure. The affected skin becomes red and warm, and it may feel tender or painful.

Peak redness and inflammation: The redness and discomfort of the sunburn usually peak within the first day or two after exposure.

Potential blistering: In more severe cases of sunburn, blister formation may occur within a day or two after sun exposure.

Peeling: After a few days, the sunburned skin may begin to peel as it heals. Peeling of the skin and tanning may occur 4 to 7 days after exposure.