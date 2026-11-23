Key TakeawaysFeeling bored frequently could negatively impact your sleepChronic boredom can lead people to turn to devices late at night, hampering good shut-eyeBoredom can also foster states of depression or anxiety.MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Feeling bored often may spur habits that impede your sleep.A new study of 565 Canadian undergraduate students found that chronic boredom was often associated with long bouts of computer use or endless scrolling, often before bed. That might lead to bad sleep, researchers found. It's not always easy to get out of a boredom rut, either.“For most people, boredom can serve as a call to action," said lead author James Danckert, a professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. "But for people who suffer from chronic boredom, it’s very difficult to take action and can have a range of negative outcomes, from higher rates of depression and anxiety to increased drug and alcohol use, problem gambling and problematic smartphone use.”Danckert's team conducted experiments with two sets of college undergrads, measuring each student's "boredom proneness." Factors such as an individual's level of self-control or overall mental health were accounted for.The researchers found no link between a person's proneness to being bored and putting off bedtime ("bedtime procrastination").However, boredom-prone folks had poorer sleep quality than folks who felt bored less frequently, researchers said.Pervasive use of smartphones and the internet appeared to be key factors linking boredom and poor sleep, the team said. Researchers suspect people may too often rely on technologies to relieve their boredom, especially at the end of the day before bedtime.Poor sleep might add to the problem for the often-bored, creating a vicious cycle. Daytime fatigue might make it tougher for people prone to boredom to carry out simple actions such as getting ready for bed, researchers said."This difficulty could be compounded by end-of-day fatigue, making it more challenging for the highly boredom-prone to initiate bedtime routines," they wrote."They more readily turn to their devices at the end of the day," the team added, but "doing so would likely have a disruptive influence on sleep initiation and ultimately, circadian rhythms." The findings, recently published online, are scheduled to appear in the February 2027 issue of Personality and Individual Differences.More informationFind more tips on getting restful sleep at the Mayo Clinic.SOURCES: University of Waterloo, news release, Nov. 18, 2026; Personality and Individual Differences, February 2027.What This Means For YouFeeling bored can lead to poor sleep, especially when smartphones and computers before bed are in play..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter