Is 6 Hours of Sleep Enough?

When work, parenting and a packed social schedule leave you little time for shut-eye, you might think that getting by on just six hours of sleep a night is a good compromise.

If so, you’re not alone.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 25% of U.S. adults don’t meet the sleep recommendations of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society.

Yet, fresh evidence indicates that getting a good night’s sleep could add years to your life.

So how much sleep is too little, and how much is enough to support a long, healthy life? Here's what the experts have to say about how much sleep you actually need.