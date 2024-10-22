Should I Take Melatonin for Sleep? An Expert Has Answers

There’s nothing worse than having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Watching the time go from minutes to hours only stresses you out and decreases the chance of a good night's rest.

Is it time to try melatonin supplements, a popular sleep aid?

Plenty of folks might want to know: In a recent study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14.5% of American adults said they struggled to fall asleep while nearly 18% had trouble staying asleep during the 30 days before the study.

The human body secretes melatonin on its own to help with sleep. But when might you need more than your body produces?